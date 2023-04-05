Disney Dreamlight Valley launches major content update

If you haven't heard of Disney Dreamlight Valley yet, then you've definitely come to the right place! Grab your gaming gear and get ready for the latest Pride of the Valley update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has officially launched its fourth content update, Pride of the Valley. © Gameloft

Disney fanatics - this one's for you!

Gameloft has officially released the Pride of the Valley update for the Early Access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is available to play on PC, Mac, and most gaming consoles.

"Lions, Aliens, and Eggs. What do all of these things have in common? You’ll find they play an important part in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s fourth major content update — Pride of the Valley!"

For the newbies: Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation adventure game where you get to help Disney and Pixar characters regain their memories and restore the magical valley they inhabit.

The game is currently not free-to-play, but gamers can get the Early Access version with an Xbox Game Pass or by purchasing a Founder's Pack online, giving you exclusive gameplay content – like special animal companions, clothing, and decor – that won't be available in the future.

Pride of the Valley is the fourth major update the game has seen so far, which includes exciting and dreamy features that Disney fans have been wishing on a star for.