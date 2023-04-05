Disney Dreamlight Valley launches major content update
If you haven't heard of Disney Dreamlight Valley yet, then you've definitely come to the right place! Grab your gaming gear and get ready for the latest Pride of the Valley update.
Disney fanatics - this one's for you!
Gameloft has officially released the Pride of the Valley update for the Early Access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is available to play on PC, Mac, and most gaming consoles.
"Lions, Aliens, and Eggs. What do all of these things have in common? You’ll find they play an important part in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s fourth major content update — Pride of the Valley!"
For the newbies: Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation adventure game where you get to help Disney and Pixar characters regain their memories and restore the magical valley they inhabit.
The game is currently not free-to-play, but gamers can get the Early Access version with an Xbox Game Pass or by purchasing a Founder's Pack online, giving you exclusive gameplay content – like special animal companions, clothing, and decor – that won't be available in the future.
Pride of the Valley is the fourth major update the game has seen so far, which includes exciting and dreamy features that Disney fans have been wishing on a star for.
What does the New Pride of the Valley update have?
The newest update includes much-needed features that fans have been patiently waiting for.
They include minor bug fixes, new items available for purchase in Scrooge McDuck's store, and a premium shop stock update. There's also a brand-new realm in the world of The Lion King where you can help Simba and Nala complete various missions.
Fans will be excited to know that some of their favorite attractions from Disney Parks will also be featured in the newest update. Aka: have you started designing your theme-park biome yet?
From April 8 to April 29, gamers can also expect to see an egg-cellent seasonal Easter surprise in the valley.
A free-to-play version of the game is expected to be released sometime in 2023.
Cover photo: Gameloft