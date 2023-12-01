Is Family Guy's Peter Griffin joining Fortnite?

Cary, North Carolina - The internet is buzzing with a rumor that Peter Griffin from the show Family Guy will soon be added to the game Fortnite.

Rumor has it that iconic Family Guy character Peter Griffin may soon be added as a character skin to the popular video game Fortnite. © Collage: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

On Thursday, a gamer discovered that an advertisement for Fortnite's upcoming Chapter 5: Season 1 had been mistakenly added to the Xbox store early.

A fuzzy screenshot of the ad was shared on social media and the rumor mill began churning. Fans of the video game began speculating about what new characters Chapter 5 will bring.

The first character fans couldn't help but get excited for is Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series, who is seen standing tall on top of a car in the middle of the frame.

But off to the left side, fans noticed what looked like a slimmed down, bulky looking Peter Griffin in a swanky tuxedo.

Griffin is the iconic character from the adult cartoon Family Guy, which just started its 22nd season in October, and, according to Kotaku, he is one of Fortnite players' most requested skin additions.

Fortnite has made a habit of adding skins every season, allowing players to play as their favorite media and gaming characters. They even recently ventured into pop culture by adding music artists such as Snoop Dogg and Ariana Grande.