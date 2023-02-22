Microsoft breaks major Call of Duty news for Nintendo Switch gamers!

Brussels, Belgium - Microsoft has announced deals to allow major games like Call of Duty to be played on other consoles like the Nintendo Switch if its billion-dollar takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard goes through.

Microsoft says major games like Call of Duty will be made available for other consoles like the Nintendo Switch if its takeover of Activision Blizzard goes through. © REUTERS

Gamers and competition regulators alike had been concerned about Activision Blizzard games like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Starcraft, and Hearthstone being kept as exclusives for Microsoft's Xbox console.



Should a takeover of Activision Blizzard take place, classic games such as the shooter Call of Duty would in future also be available on the streaming service GeForce NOW, Microsoft manager Brad Smith announced on Tuesday evening in Brussels, where he was answering the European Union's concerns over the proposed takeover.

Smith said the games would also arrive "the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity". Microsoft also wants to make the game available to users of the Nintendo Switch, which has significantly lower performance compared to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.

Smith said on Tuesday that Call of Duty would be available on an additional 150 million devices. The agreements are initially for ten years.

The gaming service GeForce NOW of the chip manufacturer Nvidia, which specializes in graphics cards, has around 25 million members in more than 100 countries, according to official figures.