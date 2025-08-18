Sabrina Carpenter drops major 2025 MTV VMAs news ahead of album drop!

New York, New York - Rising pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is set to deliver one of the standout performances at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter is taking the stage at this year's MTV Video Music Awards! © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 26-year-old singer is among the most-nominated artists with eight nods, including Video of the Year for Manchild – the lead single from her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, which drops August 29.

She's also nominated for Best Pop Artist, Best Pop for Manchild, Best Album for Short n' Sweet, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects for Manchild.

Joining Sabrina on the performance lineup are Sombr, Alex Warren, and J Balvin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The awards will take place on Sunday, September 7, at New York's UBS Arena, with hip-hop legend LL Cool J returning as host.

Busta Rhymes will receive the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will be honored as a Latin Icon.