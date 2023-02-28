Pokémon Sleep: the new mobile game that lets you catch 'em all while you snooze

Tokyo, Japan - A new Pokémon mobile game is coming that will let players continue their journey to become Pokémon masters while they sleep!

Pokémon Sleep is an upcoming mobile game from The Pokémon Company. © The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Sleep was first announced in May 2019, but developers have remained quiet on the project – until now.



The Pokémon Company released a new trailer and two introductory videos on Monday that provides more details to the long awaited title.

According to a press release from the company, Pokémon Sleep "aims to offer a fun and enriching experience to Trainers by having a player's time spent sleeping – and the time they wake up – affect the gameplay."

Players will team up with Professor Neroli and, of course, Snorlax, who are researching how Pokémon sleep.

Players' sleep will fall into one of three "sleep styles": dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokémon with similar sleep styles will "gather around" Snorlax, and when the trainer wakes, they'll be able to catch 'em all!

The company also revealed a new accessory called Pokémon GO Plus +, a device shaped like a Pokéball that will be used for both Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep.

In Pokémon Go, the device will allow trainers to throw balls automatically, and with Pokémon Sleep, it will act as a sleep tracker in conjunction with a smartphone.

While it seems like a bizarre concept, it will be exciting to see how The Pokémon Company manages to pull it off.