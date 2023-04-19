Alec Baldwin's Rust set to resume production despite ongoing cases

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin's Rust will resume principal photography Thursday, 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the Western movie' s set.

According to the New York Daily News, production will now take place at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana after previously being held at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Hutchins died in October 2021 after being shot by a firearm handled by Baldwin, a producer and star of the film. The actor has maintained he was told the gun was cold, indicating it wasn’t loaded with live ammunition.

In January, Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin faces a maximum of 18 months in prison, with no minimum sentence. Last year, the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico determined the shooting to be accidental.

The makers of Rust announced in October their plans to resume production after settling a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ family. They said in February that the restart would take place this spring.

"The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," a spokesman for the production said Tuesday. "Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set."