Billy Porter to co-write, co-produce, and star in James Baldwin biopic

Billy Porter (l.) is set to star as James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic about the acclaimed author and civil rights activist. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & RALPH GATTI / AFP

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner has been tapped to co-write, co-produce, and star in an upcoming biopic about the cultural icon for Allen Media Group Motion Pictures.

The film will be based on the 1994 book James Baldwin: A Biography, written by David Leeming. The University of Connecticut emeritus English professor was an assistant and friend of the trailblazing scribe for 25 years.

Porter will team up with frequent collaborator Dan McCabe on the script.

Baldwin was an openly gay, African-American writer and civil rights activist who died in 1987 at the age of 63.

"As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness, I find myself, like James Baldwin said, 'in a rage all the time,'" Porter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come," the Kinky Boots star added.