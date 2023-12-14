Eddie Murphy turns up the heat in return to Beverly Hills Cop franchise

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in the fourth installment for the Beverly Hills Cop movie franchise!

Bad guys watch out, Alex Foley is back! Eddie Murphy stars in the explosive trailer for Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. © Collage: IMAGO / United Archives & YouTube/Netflix

On Thursday, the anticipated first look at Murphy's return to the Beverly Hill Cop franchise arrived.

In the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, viewers see the 62-year-old actor back in the action on the streets of Beverly Hills, fighting bad guys and, well, causing chaos along the way!

Per Deadline, the synopsis for Murphy's action flick reads, "After his daughter's life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

The Saturday Night Live alum gained international stardom when he first took on the role of the unorthodox, fast-talking policeman in the original 1984 film.

The box-office success of the first flick spawned two sequels that debuted in 1987 and 1994, respectively.