Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to pen new James Bond movie

Los Angeles, California - Steven Knight, the creator of gritty TV crime series Peaky Blinders, will write the highly anticipated next James Bond movie , Amazon MGM Studios announced Thursday.

English film director Steven Knight has been tapped to write the next James Bond movie. © JOEL SAGET / AFP

Knight will work alongside previously announced director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) to bring the world's most famous fictional spy back to the big screen after a prolonged absence.

Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the 007 movies in February, and has moved quickly to get one of Hollywood's most valuable franchises back into production.

There has been no new Bond film since 2021's No Time To Die.

Knight is best known as the mind behind violent British gangster series Peaky Blinders, which was set in industrial England at the turn of the 20th century and became a global hit.

Running for six seasons, and with a Netflix film version currently in the works, Peaky Blinders turbo-charged the careers of leading man Cillian Murphy, alongside a stellar supporting cast including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.