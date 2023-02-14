Forrest Gump chocolate box goes for astonishing sum at auction

London, UK - Life is like a box of chocolates!

Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, tells his life story to strangers while waiting for a bus in the 1994 classic. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & IMAGO / Everett Collection

Tom Hanks' famous box of chocolates from the 1994 film Forrest Gump has been sold at auction for $25,000.

American franchise Ripley's Believe It or Not! purchased the well-known prop in time for Valentine's Day on February 14.

The box, which is signed by Hanks, is marked as weighing 23 ounces, though the box was filled with just four ounces of sand so that it would not fall off the actor’s lap during filming.

Forrest Gump follows the heart-warming story of the eponymous character, who bumbles his way by accident through many of the late 20th century’s biggest events.

The film won six Academy Awards in 1995 including best picture, best director, and best actor for Hanks.

It grossed a record-breaking $678 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run.

