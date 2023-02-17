I Am Legend 2 is in the works with Will Smith and newcomer Michael B. Jordan

Los Angeles, California - A sequel to the 2007 hit movie I Am Legend has been confirmed, with Will Smith returning alongside another famed actor .

The 2007 hit movie I Am Legend is finally getting a sequel. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images & ZUMA Wire

In a recent interview with Deadline, producer and screenwriter of the film Akiva Goldsman revealed that Smith will be reprising his role as Dr. Robert Neville.



"I’m obsessed with [HBO series] The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse, but also after a 20-30-year lapse," he explained. "You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York."

The film will take place a few decades after the first movie, and will follow an alternative ending where Smith's character survives the events of the original. Goldsman wouldn't give details about Jordan's character.

The sequel was first announced last March, but the project has been quiet ever since. Still, Goldsman confirmed the project is definitely in production.

He says the sequel will "trace back" to the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson that the franchise is based on.

"What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end," he said. "That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text."