New Francis Ford Coppola film trailer axed for faking movie reviews

Los Angeles, California - A trailer promoting Francis Ford Coppola's new film Megalopolis has been withdrawn after it was found to have incorporated fake movie reviews, reportedly generated by artificial intelligence.

Coppola's wildly ambitious, decades-in-the-making movie, which hits theaters next month and stars Adam Driver, has starkly divided critics.



A trailer released this week drew parallels to earlier works by the revered Hollywood director that also initially left some professional reviewers cold before going on to become classics – suggesting Megalopolis can do the same.

"True genius is often misunderstood," a voiceover began, before quotes from famous critics calling The Godfather a "sloppily self-indulgent movie" and Apocalypse Now a "spectacular failure" were presented on the screen.

The problem? None of those quotes were real.

Instead, the trailer appears to have used AI-generated imitations of the type of withering put-downs associated with renowned reviewers such as Pauline Kael.

In at least one case, a criticism appears to have been lifted from a review of an entirely different film

The trailer was quickly recalled, with Hollywood studio Lionsgate offering "our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola" for an "inexcusable error in our vetting process."

"We screwed up. We are sorry," said a statement.