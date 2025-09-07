New "Knives Out" movie lights up Toronto film fest – is the popular franchise finally coming to a close?

Toronto, Canada - Daniel Craig led an A-list cast to Toronto with his latest Knives Out whodunit movie , one of several star-studded world premieres on a packed Saturday night at North America's biggest film festival.

© Collage: Screenshots/Netflix.com

The darkest of the now-trilogy of Oscar-nominated murder mysteries, Wake Up Dead Man, is set at a small-town church in upstate New York where a charismatic firebrand priest holds sway over his devoted congregation.

When a seemingly impossible death occurs, a local police chief sends for Craig's Benoit Blanc – the gentleman detective with a deep Southern drawl who has anchored every film. Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, and Josh Brolin are among the cast.

After the success of the first Knives Out film – loosely inspired by Agatha Christie's novels – Netflix won a bidding war and paid a reported $400 million for two sequels.

The second film, Glass Onion, became the first Netflix film to play in major US theater chains. The latest will also hit theaters first, in November, before streaming in December.

Now that the contracted trilogy is almost completed, will there be more Knives Out films?

In May, director Rian Johnson told Collider that he's game to keep going "as long as Daniel [Craig] still wants to keep doing it and as long as we have an idea that, to us, feels not just like cranking another one out, but feels genuinely exciting and scary."

"It’s endlessly malleable, and so it holds endless possibilities – but at the same time, I have made three of them in a row. I don’t feel burnt out on it at all, but the next thing I have in my head to write is an original that’s not a mystery at all. It’s a totally different genre," he continued.

"One of the things I love about the mystery genre is that it holds the whodunit. Like sci-fi, it encompasses so many other types of genres. Wake Up Dead Man, this next movie, is so different than Glass Onion. It’s like night and day. And so, as long as we keep doing that, it’s exciting."

Director Rian Johnson told AFP that the new film's creepy Gothic tone was inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's writings, though the movie is set in the present day and inflected with the franchise's usual satirical humor.

The movie takes swings at conspiracy theorists and divisive politicians profiting off hate.

Not-so-veiled digs at Trumpism include Josh O'Connor's priest character being mocked as a PINO, or a "Priest in Name Only" – riffing off the "Republican in Name Only" slur beloved by the US president and his supporters.