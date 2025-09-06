Shocking documentary "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" goes viral – where are they now?

Beal City, Michigan - A true crime documentary film called Unknown Number: The High School Catfish has been climbing to the top of the Netflix charts worldwide for several days now. Where does the troubled Licari family stand currently?

Teen Lauryn Licari is at the center of Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. © Netflix

Starting in October of 2020, then-13-year-old Lauryn Licari from the tranquil town of Beal City, Michigan, was terrorized by an unknown phone number.

She was bullied relentlessly for months on end about her appearance, her relationship with her boyfriend was sabotaged, and her everyday life was made a living hell.

Lewd, aggressive, and threatening messages were sent to both Lauryn and her boyfriend via text. Some even urged the young girl to harm herself.

Even the couple's breakup didn't stop the stalking.

The Netflix documentary Unknown Number: The High School Catfish tells how Lauryn herself, schoolmates, and relatives are suspected of having sent the messages.

Eventually, the responsible party is caught red-handed.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

With the help of the FBI, it eventually turns out that Lauryn's own mother Kendra was behind it all.

Kendra was shown throughout the whole documentary giving "talking head" interviews about the hardships her daughter endured, adding even more of a twist to her role in the whole ordeal.

While viewers express their horror on social media, Lauryn initially declares in the documentary that she misses and loves her convicted mother despite the harm she caused.

According to director Skye Borgman, however, the relationship between the two is now different.

"The first time we sat down with Lauryn was in the spring of 2023 … and she at the time loved her mom. She just wanted her mom back in her life," she recalls in an interview with the Netflix Tudum site.

But after Kendra was released from prison, the now-18-year-old Lauryn revealed that she "wanted to approach the relationship with more caution in our second interview."