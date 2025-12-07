Horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 scares away box office competition

The second film in Universal's Freddy's franchise – about animatronic characters at a pizza shop, the tween girl (Piper Rubio) who befriends them, and the murderous, if cheesy, events that follow – brought in $63 million in the Friday-through-Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations reported.

It earned another $46 million internationally.

"Critics' reviews are poor, but the genre is immune to reviews," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"The audience score is more important, and it's very good for a horror picture, although not as good as the first pic."

Sliding to the second spot was another sequel, Disney's feel-good animated film Zootopia 2.

The buddy cop comedy featuring a menagerie of talking animals battling stereotypes earned $43 million, for a two-week total of $220 million and a worldwide haul nearing the $1 billion mark.

Dropping one spot to third place, with $16.8 million in its third weekend, was Wicked: For Good, Universal's second chapter in the musical saga of Oz's most notable witches – the green-skinned, outcast Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and popular pink-wearing Glinda (Ariana Grande).

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Execution landed in fourth spot in its debut. The anime-based tale of violent sorcery released by GKIDS earned $10.2 million.

In fifth with $3.5 million was Lionsgate's Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third installment in the crime heist franchise.

