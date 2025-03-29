The Academy apologizes after stars say it "failed to defend" Palestinian filmmaker

Los Angeles, California - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized Friday for failing to defend an Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker who said he was attacked by Israeli settlers .

Hamdan Ballal (r.) and Rachel Szor (l.), winners of the Best Documentary Feature Film for No Other Land, attend the 97th Annual Oscars Governors Ball at Ovation Hollywood Complex on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The group, which hosts and awards the Oscars each year, wrote to members after movie stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Penelope Cruz, and Richard Gere had slammed its initially muted response to the incident.

The Academy "condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world" and its leaders "abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances," said the letter.

Hamdan Ballal co-directed No Other Land, which won Best Documentary at this year's Academy Awards.

This week, he said he had been assaulted by settlers and detained at gunpoint by soldiers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Unlike multiple other prominent filmmaker groups, the US-based Academy initially did not issue a statement.

On Wednesday, it sent a letter to members that condemned "harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints," without naming Ballal.

By Friday morning, more than 600 Academy members had signed their own statement in response.

"It is indefensible for an organization to recognize a film with an award in the first week of March, and then fail to defend its filmmakers just a few weeks later," the members said.

"We stand in condemnation of the brutal assault and unlawful detention of Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal by settlers and Israeli forces in the West Bank," they wrote.

The Academy leadership's response "fell far short of the sentiments this moment calls for," said the members.

The Los Angeles-based group's board convened an extraordinary meeting Friday to confront the deepening crisis, according to Deadline.