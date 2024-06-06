The Hunger Games universe expands with new prequel book and movie adaptation!

Los Angeles, California - After the success of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes last fall, the fan-favorite dystopian franchise is expanding even further with a new book and a confirmed movie adaptation in the works!

A new Hunger Games prequel book and movie are on their way, with Sunrise on the Reaping set to focus on the Second Quarter Quell won by Haymitch Abernathy (r.). © Collage: Imago / Everett Collection

On Thursday, author Suzanne Collins unveiled the fifth book in the bestselling series, which will be titled Sunrise on the Reaping.

The novel is set to hit bookstores on March 18, 2025, and will take place amid the 50th Hunger Games – better known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Fans of the franchise will recall this historic games as having reaped twice the traditional number of victors and being won by none other than Haymitch Abernathy.

Haymitch played a key role in the original trilogy as the mentor for District 12 tributes Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the 74th and 75th Hunger Games, with Woody Harrelson taking on the role in the film adaptations.

"With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few," Collins said, per PEOPLE.

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

But that's not all, as Lionsgate confirmed just hours later that a movie version of the prequel novel will hit the big screen in 2026.