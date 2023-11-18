Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes worth the watch?

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler (l) portray Corionalus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird in the new prequel movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The games have just begun.

Set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows the origins of President Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, and the events that lead to his tyrannical rule of Panem.

This includes his time as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler, the tribute who captures Snow's heart but also compromises his moral compass.

Fans of the Hunger Games series have been anticipating the prequel for some time, and who can blame them?

The first three flicks were a massive success, while the books the films are based on continue to have a huge following.

But are the odds in the prequel's favor? Read on to see fans' reactions to The Ballad of Songs & Snakes.