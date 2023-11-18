Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes worth the watch?
The anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has hit theaters everywhere, but is the movie worth the watch?
The games have just begun.
Set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows the origins of President Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, and the events that lead to his tyrannical rule of Panem.
This includes his time as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler, the tribute who captures Snow's heart but also compromises his moral compass.
Fans of the Hunger Games series have been anticipating the prequel for some time, and who can blame them?
The first three flicks were a massive success, while the books the films are based on continue to have a huge following.
But are the odds in the prequel's favor? Read on to see fans' reactions to The Ballad of Songs & Snakes.
Fans hail The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as the "best" Hunger Games movie
Since its theatrical release, which hit most US theaters on Thursday, fans have not stopped raving about the newest Hunger Games flick.
Most of the praise has been given to Blyth and Ziegler's haunting performances and that of their castmates including Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis.
And while we can't spoil much about the movie, be prepared for a shocking ending.
As for the reactions, one fan wrote on X, "THE HUNGER GAMES: #BalladofSongBirdsandSnakes literally catches FIRE. @rachelzegler and Tom Blyth are superb, Jason Schwartzman is REALLY funny, and action, character, and story beautifully intertwine."
Another user hailed Zegler, writing, "rachel zegler and the woman, and actor, and singer, and performer, and star that you are #TheHungerGames #BalladofSongBirdsandSnakes #thgbosas."
Don't miss The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in theaters now.
