Viral meme "Skibidi Toilet" is reportedly coming to the big screen with Michael Bay at the helm

Director Michael Bay wants to turn the internet sensation "Skibidi Toilet" into a real movie! © Screenshot/YouTube/DaFuq!?Boom!

Anyone wondering what on earth "Skibidi Toilet" is should take a look at YouTube, where a video of a singing head peeking out of a toilet has sparked hype that now attracts millions of viewers.

What began as a clip lasting just a few seconds was developed into a cheaply animated story on the YouTube channel of user DaFuq!?Boom! over the course of the last year, which now consists of more than 70 episodes.

With over 100 million views, one might assume that the story should be really good – but far from it.

In newfangled internet-speak, it would be better described as "brain rot" content.

Basically, the Skibidi Toilet story is about how living toilets and human-like beings who have screens or televisions for heads brutally wage war and devastate an entire city in the process.

In short, completely senseless chaos.

Obviously, the tale could be a fitting subject for director Michael Bay, whose films (Transformers, Bad Boys) are known for hard-hitting action and tons of explosions.