Viral meme "Skibidi Toilet" is reportedly coming to the big screen with Michael Bay at the helm
Los Angeles, California - Director Michael Bay wants to turn the internet sensation "Skibidi Toilet" into a real movie!
Anyone wondering what on earth "Skibidi Toilet" is should take a look at YouTube, where a video of a singing head peeking out of a toilet has sparked hype that now attracts millions of viewers.
What began as a clip lasting just a few seconds was developed into a cheaply animated story on the YouTube channel of user DaFuq!?Boom! over the course of the last year, which now consists of more than 70 episodes.
With over 100 million views, one might assume that the story should be really good – but far from it.
In newfangled internet-speak, it would be better described as "brain rot" content.
Basically, the Skibidi Toilet story is about how living toilets and human-like beings who have screens or televisions for heads brutally wage war and devastate an entire city in the process.
In short, completely senseless chaos.
Obviously, the tale could be a fitting subject for director Michael Bay, whose films (Transformers, Bad Boys) are known for hard-hitting action and tons of explosions.
Transformers director Michael Bay brought on board for Skibidi Toilet film
In the Variety podcast, the former president of Paramount Pictures Adam Goodman explained that he is working together with Bay on a cinematic realization of the internet phenomenon.
"We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side," Goodman said.
It is not yet known what exactly this will look like, but we will know more when singing toilets jet across the movie screen and laser beams shoot out of their eyes at cyborgs.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/DaFuq!?Boom!