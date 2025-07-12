Rebooted and "vulnerable": Superman flies back into theaters

A rebooted Superman flew into movie theaters around the world this week, with critics mostly positive about the latest version of the caped hero who has been updated for the modern world.

Director and screenwriter James Gunn said he set out to make the benevolent world-saver "a little less powerful" in what is a tenth silver-screen version of the original 1930s DC Comics character.

The 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve remains the reference point, but other outings include the little-loved 2013 Man of Steel by Zack Snyder, 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2017's Justice League.

Gunn's Superman, played by square-jawed David Corenswet in his biggest role to date, appears at times naive and awkward, and has to contend with criticism on social media and angry talk shows.

"I wanted Superman to be vulnerable," Gunn told Rolling Stone magazine last month.

"A lot of people are like, 'I like Batman better [than Superman] because he can actually be beat, and I get that," he explained. "So we have a Superman that can be beat."

Critical reaction to the Warner Bros. Discovery production has so far been broadly positive, even though Hollywood studios are facing rising criticism over their reliance on reheated classics and comic book characters.

Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave it a high 83% rating based on the views of 230 critics.