What is Netflix's hit animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters all about?

Seoul, South Korea - Netflix's K-pop fantasy hit KPop Demon Hunters, on course to be its most-watched original film , is an attempt to tell a universal story about shame and acceptance, its Korean-Canadian director said.

Netflix's K-pop fantasy hit KPop Demon Hunters, on course to be its most-watched original film, is an attempt to tell a universal story about shame and acceptance, its Korean-Canadian director said. © Collage: Netflix & Sony Pictures Animation

The film about a K-pop girl group descended from demon slayers is Netflix's most popular animated film to date and ranks as the platform's second most-watched movie overall.

Numbers from its soundtrack are also dominating Billboard's Streaming Songs chart.

KPop Demon Hunters was launched in June and follows the critical success of other works exploring Korean culture and experiences, such as Parasite, Squid Game, and Pachinko.

It revolves around group member Rumi, who feels pressured to hide her secret dual identity as her group battles a boy-band rival made up of demons.

Director Maggie Kang moved from South Korea to Canada at age five and said she wanted to portray Korean culture authentically, and explore how people "hide parts of themselves or feel ashamed of something."

Cinema can break down barriers between cultures "because, anywhere you go in the world, everybody wants the same things," Kang told reporters in Seoul on Friday.

"They want love, they want security, they want acceptance, and when you tell a story that kind of encompasses all of that, it's inevitable that you will reach a global audience."

The film fuses South Korea's traditional demon lore with a K-pop soundtrack, as well as Seoul landmarks such as the Olympic Stadium and beloved Korean snacks like gimbap rice rolls and ramen noodles.

It is also inspired by Korean shamanic rites, long led by women, known as "gut."

"I wanted to see a woman who isn't afraid to look goofy or eat messily – honestly, I just wanted to see a woman like me," Kang said.