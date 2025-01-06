Netflix reveals Squid Game's new killer doll in terrifying teaser for show's final season
Seoul, South Korea - The second season of Squid Game is only just out, and yet Netflix is already hyping up the hit show's third and final season with a brief teaser trailer.
In a 16-second video, the Young-hee doll from the infamous "red light, green light" game can be seen alongside another less familiar boy doll.
"Everyone say hi to Chul-su," Netflix wrote, apparently introducing a new doll while posting the teaser on social media platform X.
Three trudging players in their trademark green tracksuits can also be seen from behind.
The new season is scheduled to be released this year, but Netflix still has not given an exact date. However the streaming giant did confirm in December that the third season would be the last.
The South Korean production, which started in 2021, is considered the most successful Netflix series of all time.
The second season was released on December 26 and, according to Netflix, set a record, being streamed around 68 million times in four days – more than any other show in its first week.
Netflix's hit series Squid Game gears up for epic finale
In the series, 456 poor and debt-ridden people are taken to an island by a mysterious organization every year. There, they have to take part in deadly versions of several Korean children's games.
The one person who passes them all wins the jackpot of 45.6 billion won ($31 million).
The success of the series even spawned a number of real-life interactive experiences for fans to take part in (without the threat of death!), including Squid Game: The Experience in New York City.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Netflix