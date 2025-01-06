Netflix reveals Squid Game's new killer doll in terrifying teaser for show's final season

Seoul, South Korea - The second season of Squid Game is only just out, and yet Netflix is already hyping up the hit show 's third and final season with a brief teaser trailer.

In a 16-second video, the Young-hee doll from the infamous "red light, green light" game can be seen alongside another less familiar boy doll.

"Everyone say hi to Chul-su," Netflix wrote, apparently introducing a new doll while posting the teaser on social media platform X.

Three trudging players in their trademark green tracksuits can also be seen from behind.

The new season is scheduled to be released this year, but Netflix still has not given an exact date. However the streaming giant did confirm in December that the third season would be the last.

The South Korean production, which started in 2021, is considered the most successful Netflix series of all time.

The second season was released on December 26 and, according to Netflix, set a record, being streamed around 68 million times in four days – more than any other show in its first week.