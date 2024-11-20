Wicked movie album listening parties: Where they are and how to attend

New York, New York - Record stores all over the US are celebrating the long-awaited release of the Wicked movie with special soundtrack listening parties! Here's what you need to know.

After months of suspense and fabulous red carpet premieres all over the world, part one of the Wicked movie is finally hitting theaters in the US on Friday, November 22. © Universal Pictures

After months of suspense and fabulous red carpet premieres all over the world, part one of the Wicked movie is finally hitting theaters in the US on Friday, November 22.

To celebrate, record stores in almost 40 states are hosting in-store listening parties from November 22 through the 24th!

Pink and green attire are encouraged, and attendees are promised the chance to enter free giveaways galore.

For the complete list, check here – and make sure to check the individual record stores for dates and hours, along with specific information on how to attend.