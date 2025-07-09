Will James Gunn's new Superman movie soar? The reviews are in!

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a plane... nope, it's the first reactions to the new Superman movie !

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent – AKA Superman – in the titular DC superhero movie directed by James Gunn. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

James Gunn's anticipated project has a lot riding on it.

After the Marvel filmmaker became the CEO of DC Studios, there was an uproar among fans – one that was only heightened when Gunn decided to completely reboot the existing DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

And now here we are, with the new Superman kicking off part one of the revamped DCEU franchise, referred to as Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

The flick, which sees David Corenswet take the reins from Henry Cavill, hits theaters on Friday, and the early reviews are in!

Will this Superman satisfy DC fans and kickstart an exciting era of superhero flicks? Does Corenswet make a believable Clark Kent/Superman? Read on to see what the critics have to say!