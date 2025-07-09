Will James Gunn's new Superman movie soar? The reviews are in!
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a plane... nope, it's the first reactions to the new Superman movie!
James Gunn's anticipated project has a lot riding on it.
After the Marvel filmmaker became the CEO of DC Studios, there was an uproar among fans – one that was only heightened when Gunn decided to completely reboot the existing DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
And now here we are, with the new Superman kicking off part one of the revamped DCEU franchise, referred to as Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.
The flick, which sees David Corenswet take the reins from Henry Cavill, hits theaters on Friday, and the early reviews are in!
Will this Superman satisfy DC fans and kickstart an exciting era of superhero flicks? Does Corenswet make a believable Clark Kent/Superman? Read on to see what the critics have to say!
Superman scores certified "fresh" rating as critics praise superhero movie
Gunn's Superman has received a certified fresh score of 85% from Rotten Tomatoes, currently based on over 180 reviews from critics.
As for what critics had to say, the response has been overwhelmingly positive and, dare we say, hopeful?
One fan wrote on X, "#Superman is everything I wanted it to be, & a million things more. It is truly awe-inspiring, both as a DC fan who has longed to see this universe onscreen in such a loving & unique way, & just as a hopeful person."
Another user tweeted, "#Superman is a comic come to life in ways I never knew were possible and beaming with so much heart that I couldn't help but love it!
"A beautiful story that balances many elements really well with a perfect cast and the most creative action possible."
Are you ready for a new Man of Steel? Superman hits theaters every July 11!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press