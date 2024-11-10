Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo joined by original Wicked stars at Los Angeles premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were joined by their Broadway counterparts in an extra-special celebration of the beloved musical-turned- movie .

(From l. to r.) Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Kristin Chenoweth got fans buzzing with their red carpet reunion at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The buzzy film debuted in Los Angeles on Saturday, with a star-studded premiere welcoming the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, and more alongside Wicked's ensemble cast.

Ariana and Cynthia, who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, honored the legacy of the musical as they were joined by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who originated the roles of the witches on Broadway.

Photos of the quartet posing on the red carpet together sent fans into a frenzy, with social media quickly set aflame!

"THIS PICTURE IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS," one fan wrote on X.

This isn't the first time Glindas and Elphabas of Wickeds past have crossed paths, as Ariana hosted a screening of the film last month for the actors who have played the roles on Broadway.

The pop star wrote that the night was "very emotional" and shared that the new movie is a "love letter" to its theater legacy.