Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo work their fashion magic at latest Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo (l.) on Monday made a stunningly chic entrance to the Mexico City Wicked movie premiere! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo

Ari dazzled in yet another poofy princess gown, this time a pearly pink iridescent strapless Atelier Versace number that almost seems to glow in the dark in dimmer light, as evidenced on the eternal sunshine artist's Tuesday Instagram post showing her 'fit from the special night.

Donatella Versace herself gushed in the comments of the Insta post, writing, "Angelic! You are perfect in Versace and always. Taking over the world with such talent!!"

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell paired the structured bodice and ruffled coquettish skirt with a diamond necklace and jeweled rings as makeup artist Gabor K. used the pop star's own R.E.M. Beauty eye shadow and highlighter.

For her part, Cynthia Erivo brought her fashion A-game in a witchy Thom Browne gown (styled by Jason Bolden) with a sleek hood, shoulder pads in the shape of shadowy gnarled hands, and sparkling intricate beadwork creeping down the bodice of her floor-length gown and onto its long partially gloved sleeves.

Cynthia's elevated goth punk look was accentuated by a hoop nose ring, diamond rings, and long, fabulously maximalist nails.