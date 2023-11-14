André 3000 to drop surprise solo album with major features from Beyoncé to Drake!

Los Angeles, California - Outkast star André 3000 has excitingly announced his return to music nearly two decades after his last record with the all-star hip-hop group.

Sorry Ms. Jackson, but André 3000 is back!

After 17 years, Grammy-wining artist has not only announced his long-awaited return to music, but also a solo project without his partner in crime and the other half of Outkast, Big Boi.

On Tuesday, André 3000 and NPR revealed his new album, New Blue Sun, will drop this Friday.

Billed as "a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent" album, it will feature "no bars, no beats, no sub-bass," per the outlet. But the artist will be entertaining fans with a number of flutes as well as digital wind instruments.

André 3000's last full album was the 2003 Outkast double LP Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, technically two solo albums from the group's members billed together. It produced the classic singles Hey Ya!, The Way You Move, and Roses.

The 48-year-old dished to NPR that his upcoming project is a complete 360 from his normal rap genre, calling it "an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism."

Additionally, artists Beyoncé, Drake, and Frank Ocean, will be featured on the highly anticipated album.