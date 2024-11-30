Bob Bryar, famed My Chemical Romance drummer, tragically dies

Nashville, Tennessee - Bob Bryar, the star drummer of rock band My Chemical Romance between 2004 and 2014, has died unexpectedly at the age of 44.

Bob Bryar, who was the star drummer of rock band My Chemical Romance between 2004 and 2014, has died unexpectedly at the age of 44. © IMAGO / The Photo Access

As TMZ reported Thursday, Bryar was found dead in his home in Tennessee on Tuesday. He was last seen alive by several passers-by on November 4.

According to the police, all the weapons and music equipment Bryar had at home were untouched, so officials do not believe any foul play was involved.

Two sniffer dogs were used to search the house, and Bryar's body was found in a decomposed state.

The cause of the prominent drummer's death is now being investigated by forensic experts.

Bryar first met the band members of My Chemical Romance in 2004 when they were on tour with The Used.

As the crew had some differences with their drummer at the time, Matt Pelissier, he was replaced by Bryar shortly after the release of the album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.

Among other things, Bryar contributed to the 2006 album The Black Parade, which is considered the group's best-known record, and co-wrote several songs.