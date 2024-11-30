Bob Bryar, famed My Chemical Romance drummer, tragically dies
Nashville, Tennessee - Bob Bryar, the star drummer of rock band My Chemical Romance between 2004 and 2014, has died unexpectedly at the age of 44.
As TMZ reported Thursday, Bryar was found dead in his home in Tennessee on Tuesday. He was last seen alive by several passers-by on November 4.
According to the police, all the weapons and music equipment Bryar had at home were untouched, so officials do not believe any foul play was involved.
Two sniffer dogs were used to search the house, and Bryar's body was found in a decomposed state.
The cause of the prominent drummer's death is now being investigated by forensic experts.
Bryar first met the band members of My Chemical Romance in 2004 when they were on tour with The Used.
As the crew had some differences with their drummer at the time, Matt Pelissier, he was replaced by Bryar shortly after the release of the album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.
Among other things, Bryar contributed to the 2006 album The Black Parade, which is considered the group's best-known record, and co-wrote several songs.
My Chemical Romance set to go on tour in 2025
Even before the release of 2010's Danger Days, Bryar left the group and initially worked with other bands in the years that followed before announcing that he would switch from the music industry to real estate.
In the years following his departure from the band, Bryar reported in online posts that he had struggled with suicidal thoughts on several occasions.
My Chemical Romance recently announced a North American stadium tour set to kick off next year, with all shows already sold out.
If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / The Photo Access & Jeff Fusco / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP