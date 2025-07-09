Chappell Roan drops major hint about long-awaited release of The Subway!

New York, New York - Rising pop icon Chappell Roan was spotted filming a mystery project in New York City – and fans now think it's a music video for her unreleased track The Subway after spotting some key clues!

The Good Luck, Babe! singer was recently spotted on a fire escape in New York City, surrounded by professional cameras and a production crew.

In viral social media clips, Chappell is seen wearing a burgundy bra top and a dramatic hair-like skirt while perched high above a Manhattan street.

Her signature long red waves flowed in the wind, and in true theatrical Chappell fashion, a Rapunzel-style wig hanging from the balcony perfectly matches her real hair as she connects it to complete the illusion.

At one point, she can be seen mouthing the words: "It's just another day, and it's not over."

Fans were quick to recognize the line as lyrics from The Subway – an unreleased fan-favorite that she's only performed live a few times, including during her 2024 Gov Ball set.

Another set of leaked photos shows the Casual singer lying down in a sharp pantsuit while her hair is dramatically being dragged behind a yellow taxi.