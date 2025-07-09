Chappell Roan drops major hint about long-awaited release of The Subway!

Rising pop star Chappell Roan was spotted filming a mystery project in New York City - and fans think it's a music video for her unreleased track The Subway.

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Rising pop icon Chappell Roan was spotted filming a mystery project in New York City – and fans now think it's a music video for her unreleased track The Subway after spotting some key clues!

Chappell Roan was spotted filming a mystery project in New York City - and fans think it's a music video for her unreleased song, The Subway.
Chappell Roan was spotted filming a mystery project in New York City - and fans think it's a music video for her unreleased song, The Subway.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Good Luck, Babe! singer was recently spotted on a fire escape in New York City, surrounded by professional cameras and a production crew.

In viral social media clips, Chappell is seen wearing a burgundy bra top and a dramatic hair-like skirt while perched high above a Manhattan street.

Her signature long red waves flowed in the wind, and in true theatrical Chappell fashion, a Rapunzel-style wig hanging from the balcony perfectly matches her real hair as she connects it to complete the illusion.

Rachel Zegler makes new romance Instagram official!
Celebrities Rachel Zegler makes new romance Instagram official!
Drake talks disloyal friends and aftermath of Kendrick Lamar beef in new song
Celebrities Drake talks disloyal friends and aftermath of Kendrick Lamar beef in new song

At one point, she can be seen mouthing the words: "It's just another day, and it's not over."

Fans were quick to recognize the line as lyrics from The Subway – an unreleased fan-favorite that she's only performed live a few times, including during her 2024 Gov Ball set.

Another set of leaked photos shows the Casual singer lying down in a sharp pantsuit while her hair is dramatically being dragged behind a yellow taxi.

The car's license plate? 8X22A – which many fans believe is a cryptic clue hinting at a potential release date of August 22!

Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Chappell Roan: