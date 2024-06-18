Coldplay announces new record made of a very special material

London, UK - Coldplay are set to release a new album on October 4, the band have announced on social media, branding the upcoming release as the world's first "ecorecord."

From l. to r.: Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Will Champion, and Guy Berryman of Coldplay are due to release a new album made of recycled plastic. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Moon Music is set to be released as a record made from recycled plastic bottles, the band said, with lead singer Chris Martin showing off a translucent disc on Instagram.

Recycled materials are also being used for the CD, according to the band's pre-order page.



The band has already campaigned for environmental and climate protection on several occasions.

In 2015, the musicians joined other artists in calling for an ambitious climate protection agreement ahead of the climate summit in Paris.

The band are also trying to reduce climate-damaging emissions on their current tour, and say they have managed to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and equivalents by 59%.

Coldplay are currently touring Europe and are due to perform in Australia and New Zealand later in the year.