Dead Kennedys drummer's tragic cause of death revealed

Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro died in October due to effects of fentanyl and heroin, an LA medical examiner determined.

Los Angeles, California - Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro died in October due to effects of fentanyl and heroin, the Los Angeles medical examiner determined Tuesday.

Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro died in October due to effects of fentanyl and heroin. © IMAGO / Future Image Peligro died in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2022. The musician – born Darren Henley – was 63.

His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner database. In October, the Dead Kennedys announced Peligro's death on Instagram. According to the post, "police on the scene stated he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall." In the days following his death, Dead Kennedys remembered the drummer as "our hero." Selena Gomez Selena Gomez's bff and kidney donor Francia Raisa reignites feud rumors "I am heartbroken," Peligro's bandmate Raymond "East Bay Ray" Pepperell wrote on Instagram.

Peligro mourned by Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers

D.H. Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and also played the drums for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988. © IMAGO / POP-EYE Peligro joined the rock band as a drummer in 1981, and also played the drums for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 following drummer Jack Irons' exit. On social media, Chili Peppers bassist Flea paid tribute to his late collaborator on Instagram. "I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," he wrote in his caption. "The first time I saw you play with the DK's in '81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind." Peligro released three solo records from 1995 to 2004. He also penned the 2013 memoir, "Dreadnaught: King of Afropunk."