Selena Gomez just cosigned the cutest new nail trend for summer!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is at the forefront of yet another beauty trend. This time around, it's a little something people are calling "lip gloss nails." Never heard of it? Let us educate you!

In a natural evolution from milky nails and glass hair/skin, lip gloss nails are a subtle way to look effortlessly put together in an under-the-radar kind of way.

All you need to achieve the perfect lip gloss nail look is a light-colored, sheer polish with a glossy finish. There, that's it. Easy enough for you?

It's minimalistic, true, but it goes with everything – Including different nail lengths and shapes.

Tweak the recipe to your satisfaction. Variations include the frosted shimmer of glazed donut nails (á la Hailey Bieber) and jelly nails (bright-colored sheer nails).

As long as it has the hallmark pale nude/pink color and a shiny gloss finish, however, you can consider it a lip gloss nail look!

Selena started the ball rolling a day ago when she unveiled her new Rare Beauty lip gloss collection. The photoshoot showed the Bluest Flame singer sporting one of her lip glosses on her mouth (duh) – but her nails were also gleaming, as were her eyelids and highlighted cheeks.

Her nails definitely stole the show, though!

Per Glamour, nail artist Tom Bachik did Sel's nails for the shoot, and expertly matched them to her lips.