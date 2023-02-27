Dune Rats put on an unforgettable punk rock show in Brooklyn
New York, New York - Australian punk band Dune Rats played in Brooklyn over the weekend and demonstrated just how to put on an unforgettably eccentric live show that music fans won't forget.
Dune Rats have been touring relentlessly following the release of their fourth, and arguably most ambitious, album Real Rare Whale back in July 2022.
For non-musicians, touring can seem like some kind of endless party, but the reality is that it is incredibly difficult work.
Between traveling long distances daily, handling heavy amounts of merch and equipment, crashing on floors and couches, and surviving off of gas station or airport food, the act of touring can be draining.
But when Dune Rats hit the stage at Brooklyn Made on Saturday night, you would have never guessed that they have played a show just about every night since February 3.
Saturday marked the final show of the US/Canada leg of the band's international Rampage Tour, and to say they killed it would be an understatement.
Dune Rats' expertise in the fine art of putting on an amazing live show stems from over 10 years of experience cultivating themselves as one of the best punk bands to come out of the land down under.
The band's music is always fun, upbeat, and energetic, while never taking itself too seriously. The band's music videos, such as Space Cadet and Scott Green, demonstrate that, above all, Dune Rats simply want to have a damn good time.
The genuine nature of their meticulously crafted image and representation is the reason fans at the show don't just sing their lyrics back to them, they feel them immensely.
While it's incredibly easy to become nihilistic and cynical these days, Dune Rats use their music to instead say, "Let's rage!" and their set at Brooklyn Made showed just how they take that energy to give fans an experience they won't soon forget.
Dune Rats stun with surprises galore at killer punk rock show
While Dune Rats could absolutely put on a great standalone set, a night of live music means nothing without strong opening support.
The Brooklyn band Superbloom set the stage perfectly with their brand of grunge-infused hard rock, reminiscent of bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden.
Ontario-based band Chastity followed with their original blend of alternative rock and post-hardcore, getting the crowd extra hype for the night's headliners.
Then, it was time for the Rats to take the stage.
Even before picking up or jumping behind their instruments, the trio walked the stage while giving high-fives, tossing out weed edibles, and throwing beers into the crowd of ecstatic fans.
They began their set with the energetic tracks LTD and 6 Pack, two songs that best capture what the Dune Rats are all about.
But the band didn't simply play through their setlist and then wave goodbye. They made their set engaging from beginning to end, even revealing a few surprises for the crowd along the way.
Dune Rats engage in "shoey" tradition with one lucky fan
About three songs into their show, the Dune Rats brought legendary musician Mickey Leigh, the brother of iconic Ramones frontman Joey Ramone, to do a cover of the classic punk track I Wanna Be Sedated.
They kept the energy high by pulling out a boogie board, and surprisingly managing to crowd-surf on top of it in a venue that boasts a 500-person capacity.
But the night wouldn't have been complete without a fan downing a "shoey" – a hilarious Australian tradition where one chugs an alcoholic drink that has been poured into a shoe. When a fan excitedly waved his shoe at singer and guitarist Danny Beus, he knew just what to do. After loading up the shoe with a boozy beverage, the fan guzzled it with wild enthusiasm before hopping back into the crowd to do some surfing of his own.
Pop musician Harry Styles recently downed a shoey for the first time while performing in Australia. Afterward, he told press, "I'll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length!"
Dune Rats will head across the pond to begin the European leg of their Rampage Tour which kicks off on Wednesday in Italy.
Cover photo: TAG24/Rey Harris