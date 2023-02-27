Dune Rats put on an unforgettable punk rock show in Brooklyn

New York, New York - Australian punk band Dune Rats played in Brooklyn over the weekend and demonstrated just how to put on an unforgettably eccentric live show that music fans won't forget.

Australian punk band Dune Rats played the final show of the US/Canada leg of their Rampage Tour in Brooklyn over the weekend. © TAG24/Rey Harris

Dune Rats have been touring relentlessly following the release of their fourth, and arguably most ambitious, album Real Rare Whale back in July 2022.

For non-musicians, touring can seem like some kind of endless party, but the reality is that it is incredibly difficult work.

Between traveling long distances daily, handling heavy amounts of merch and equipment, crashing on floors and couches, and surviving off of gas station or airport food, the act of touring can be draining.

But when Dune Rats hit the stage at Brooklyn Made on Saturday night, you would have never guessed that they have played a show just about every night since February 3.

Saturday marked the final show of the US/Canada leg of the band's international Rampage Tour, and to say they killed it would be an understatement.

Dune Rats' expertise in the fine art of putting on an amazing live show stems from over 10 years of experience cultivating themselves as one of the best punk bands to come out of the land down under.

The band's music is always fun, upbeat, and energetic, while never taking itself too seriously. The band's music videos, such as Space Cadet and Scott Green, demonstrate that, above all, Dune Rats simply want to have a damn good time.

The genuine nature of their meticulously crafted image and representation is the reason fans at the show don't just sing their lyrics back to them, they feel them immensely.

While it's incredibly easy to become nihilistic and cynical these days, Dune Rats use their music to instead say, "Let's rage!" and their set at Brooklyn Made showed just how they take that energy to give fans an experience they won't soon forget.

