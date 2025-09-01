Fifth Harmony shocks fans at Jonas Brothers show with surprise reunion!

Dallas, Texas - Girl group Fifth Harmony shocked fans at the Jonas Brothers' latest tour show with a surprise performance – their first reunion since the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018.

(From l. to r.) Fifth Harmony stars Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani, and Lauren Jauregui surprised fans at a Jonas Brothers show in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Jonas Brothers, who are currently on their 20th anniversary Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, continued their streak of surprise guests on Sunday by welcoming Fifth Harmony to the stage in Dallas, Texas.

Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke performed on stage together for the first time in nearly a decade, singing their smash hits Worth It and Work from Home.



The group, which got its start on The X Factor, debuted new merch on a re-launched website that reads, "Where were you on August 31, 2025?"

According to Variety, Fifth Harmony has also teased that they'll be speaking to fans soon via the fandom platform WeVerse, potentially hinting at more to come from the group.

Fifth Harmony, which also included singer Camila Cabello before her shock exit in 2016, announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018 as each star set off to focus on solo projects.