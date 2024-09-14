Jane's Addiction concert ends in brawl as rock stars come to blows on stage!

Boston, Massachusetts - A recent concert by rock band Jane's Addiction came to an abrupt – and violent – end.

Singer Perry Farrell (r.) fought with his guitarist Dave Navarro in front of fans at Jane's Addiction's latest show in Boston. © Screenshot/X/@RMWhitaker

The performance by the group – which features singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins – was already in full swing on Friday evening when two band members suddenly got into a fight.

The band's singer and guitarist were at the center of the skirmish. While playing their hit song Ocean Size, a furious Farrell suddenly approached Navarro and punched his colleague several times – as several videos on social media show.

Before the stage lights were switched off and the concert was stopped, multiple people could be seen trying to calm Farrell down and pull him away from his bandmate.

It is not yet known why the 65-year-old suddenly lost his temper. No one from the band, which was founded in 1985 and has broken up several times, commented publicly on the on-stage brawl after the incident.

Now, some Jane's Addiction fans fear the scandalous night may be the end of the road for the group.