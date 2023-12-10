Music legends reunite for an iconic Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop with the Grammys

Inglewood, California - Some of the biggest and most iconic names in hip-hop history will come together to honor the genre for A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff (r) are among the many music legends performing at A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The star-studded guest list includes a number of the genre's most influential heavy hitters, like 2 Chainz, Big Daddy Kane, Chance The Rapper, Common, De La Soul, Doug E. Fresh, The Lady of Rage, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Nelly, Public Enemy, T.I., and Warren G — just to name a few!

Most notably, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame, are expected to reunite for the first time in years.

Smith shared an Instagram post with various photos of him posing with other music legends, including Flava Flav of Public Enemy, Quest Love of The Roots, and rapper LL Cool J.

"Y'all were RIGHT. This was the most fun i've had in a loooong time!" the King Richard star wrote.