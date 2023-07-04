Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping July 3-9

This week, there are music releases from artists new and old, with bangers coming from the likes of Taylor Swift, Cardi B, GROUPLOVE, and more.

By Taylor Kamnetz

This week, there are music releases from artists new and old, with bangers coming from the likes of Taylor Swift, Cardi B, GROUPLOVE, Dominic Fike, JELEEL! and more. Check out the album and music release dates on TAG24's radar for the week of July 3-9.

Cardi B (l.) is featured on a collab by FendiDa Rappa that drops on Friday, July 7, 2023, and Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is due the same day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib & taylorswift Nothing says "bring on July" like new music releases! During the week of July 3-9, music lovers will be blessed with albums and singles from music artists in various genres. The long-awaited release of Taylor Swift's Speak Now rerecording is due Friday, as is Cardi B's impressive list of features is set to grow with the release of a song with FendiDa Rappa. Celebrities Leandro De Niro, grandson of Robert De Niro, has passed away Jonas Brothers also have have a song with Tomorrow x Together, also known as TXT, coming this week. With so many music drops, it's easy to lose sight of what's set to release and when. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Albums by: Taylor Swift, GROUPLOVE, Dominic Fike, E-40, and Aluna

GROUPLOVE's sixth album I Want It All Right Now is due this week. © Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - July 7 The day Speak Now Swifties have been waiting for arrives on Friday, as Swift is set to drop Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Though the album's release hasn't been as hyped up as previous rerecordings, her die-hard fans are counting down the seconds until Speak Now TV's official release. This serves as the __ rerecording the Back to December singer has released.



On Friday, GROUPLOVE will release their sixth album, I Want It All Right Now, via Glassnote. The band announced the 11-track album at SXSW before performing the song Cheese at Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six event.



Dominic Fike - Sunburn - July 7 Musician and actor Dominic Fike is expected to release his sophomore studio album on Friday, titled Sunburn, which serves as the follow-up to his 2020 debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong. Per Genius, the album will have 15 songs, with one titled How Much Is Weed.



Aluna - MYCELiUM - Friday, July 7 Electronic music artist Aluna, formerly of the duo AlunaGeorge, is set to release her second solo album, MYCELiUM, on Friday. The album includes the newly released song featuring Tchami and Kareen Lomax called Running Blind, which she dropped Tuesday. MYCELiUM also boasts features from artists like Jayda G, Chris Lake, MK, and TSHA.

Singles by: JELEEL!, Tomorrow Together feat. Jonas Brothers, and Fendi Da Rapper feat. Cardi B

In addition to full-length albums, there are several singles dropping this week that are worth checking out. The first debuted on Tuesday (July 4), and it's a song called HANDS UP! by Los Angeles-based artist JELEEL! The track interpolates Miley Cyrus' hit 2009 song Party In The USA but with JELEEL's synth twist. on Friday (July 7), K-pop group Tomorrow x Together aka TXT will release their collab with none other than the Jonas Brothers, called Do it Like That. Also debuting on Friday is a new track by FendiDa Rappa featuring miss Cardi B, titled Point Me 2.