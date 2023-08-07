Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 7-13

Things are heating up in the music world with these hot new releases by talented artists including Olivia Rodrigo, METTE, Tove Lo, Lawrence, and more!

The music world is not ready for this week, as Tove Lo (l.) is set to release an Extended Cut version of Dirt Femme, while Kelsea Ballerini gears up to release Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tovelo & @kelseaballerini

EST Gee - El Toro 2 - August 11

Louisville, Kentucky rapper EST Gee will release his new album, El Toro 2 on Friday.

Its preceding album, El Toro, was released back in 2019.

His fifth mixtape, Bigger Than Life or Death, was released in 2021 and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) - August 11

Kelsea Ballerini has expanded on her heartbreaking EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat with an extended version titled Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), which drops this Friday.

She first mentioned the extended-release at a fan gathering in Los Angeles, exclaiming, "So, this project is no longer mine. It is very much so ours. That has happened,. I have felt it happen. I have watched since February at every show. From Manchester playing Penthouse for the first time to Phoenix where I just ended my tour. I realized that because of that, I needed to listen," per People.



Fans of Ballerini cannot wait for what's to come.

Ken Carson - A GREAT CHAOS - August 11

Rapper and singer Ken Carson was originally set to release his upcoming album, A GREAT CHAOS in July, however, things didn't go as planned.

Now, it's is set for release this Friday, and fans are over the moon.

Tove Lo - Dirt Femme (Extended Cut) - August 11

Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, known professionally as Tove Lo, is set to release an extended cut version of her album, Dirt Femme (Extended Cut).

The album will feature a never-before-heard track called Elevator Eyes, which fans are elated over.

One wrote on Twitter, "OMGGGGG FINALLY I BEEN WAITING ON THIS DELUXE AND ELEVATOR EYES! I knew it was real/coming."