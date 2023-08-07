Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 7-13
Things are heating up in the music world with these hot new releases by talented artists including Olivia Rodrigo, METTE, Tove Lo, Lawrence, and more!
Another week, another round of fresh music drops for your ears.
If you're on the hunt for some new beats to bump to, or want to stumble upon some unique sounds, this week has all the bangers!
From long-awaited album releases by Kelsea Ballerini and Tove Lo to hot new singles by Talia Mar and Olivia Rodrigo, there's something for everyone to love.
Here's a heads-up on what's dropping the week of August 7, 2023.
Albums by EST Gee, Kelsea Ballerini, Ken Carson, and Tove Lo
- EST Gee - El Toro 2 - August 11
Louisville, Kentucky rapper EST Gee will release his new album, El Toro 2 on Friday.
Its preceding album, El Toro, was released back in 2019.
His fifth mixtape, Bigger Than Life or Death, was released in 2021 and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) - August 11
Kelsea Ballerini has expanded on her heartbreaking EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat with an extended version titled Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), which drops this Friday.
She first mentioned the extended-release at a fan gathering in Los Angeles, exclaiming, "So, this project is no longer mine. It is very much so ours. That has happened,. I have felt it happen. I have watched since February at every show. From Manchester playing Penthouse for the first time to Phoenix where I just ended my tour. I realized that because of that, I needed to listen," per People.
Fans of Ballerini cannot wait for what's to come.
- Ken Carson - A GREAT CHAOS - August 11
Rapper and singer Ken Carson was originally set to release his upcoming album, A GREAT CHAOS in July, however, things didn't go as planned.
Now, it's is set for release this Friday, and fans are over the moon.
- Tove Lo - Dirt Femme (Extended Cut) - August 11
Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, known professionally as Tove Lo, is set to release an extended cut version of her album, Dirt Femme (Extended Cut).
The album will feature a never-before-heard track called Elevator Eyes, which fans are elated over.
One wrote on Twitter, "OMGGGGG FINALLY I BEEN WAITING ON THIS DELUXE AND ELEVATOR EYES! I knew it was real/coming."
Singles by Alexander Stewart, METTE, Talia Mar, Olivia Rodrigo, and more!
There are some incredible singles coming out this week, so we've broken down what to look forward to.
Kicking off this dynamic lineup is the immensely talented, Alexander Stewart, who is releasing i wish you cheated on Wednesday.
As Thursday approaches, METTE will be gracing us with Van Gogh along with the multi-talented Talia Mar's newest single, Forget About Your Ex.
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo is finally dropping bad idea right? from her highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS. The 19-year-old surprised fans by posting the titles of the tracklist last week.
Singer Miguel is set to drop his newest single, Number 9 feat. Lil Yachty, on Friday.
The band Lawrence is set to release their newest single, titled, i'm confident that i'm insecure, which went viral through a TikTok duet. The group is opening on tour for the Jonas Brothers through the end of the year.
Happy listening!
