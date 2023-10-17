Music Release Radar: Hottest Albums and Singles dropping October 16 - 22
There's a ton of new music coming this week from high-profile artists like blink-182, Summer Walker, Marshmello, The Kid LAROI, and more! Who's excited?
Halloween is quickly approaching and the magical festivities just keep on coming!
With a ton of new albums from big-name artists like Gucci Mane, ITZY, blink-182, Cher, Maddie Zahm, Mark Forster, Summer Walker, and The Rolling Stones, there's a little something for everyone regardless of genre preference!
Some of the upcoming singles are from esteemed musicians including Caroline Polachek, Anitta, James Marriot, Kali Uchis, Marshmello, P!nk, Sting, Neoni, and The Kid LAROI ft. Central Cee and Jung Kook.
Are you ready for the highlights?
Here's a list of all of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.
Albums by Gucci Mane, ITZY, blink-182, Cher, Griff, Maddie Zahm, Mark Forster, Naomi Sharon, Summer Walker, and The Rolling Stones
- Gucci Mane - Breath of Fresh Air - October 17
Rapper Gucci Mane dropped his sixteenth studio album Breath of Fresh Air on Tuesday, per Rap-Up.
Consisting of 24 tracks with features from Young Dolph, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Key Glock, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, and several more high-profile artists, the album is gearing to take the rap world by storm.
- ITZY - RINGO - October 18
South Korean girl group ITZY, which boasts over 19 million followers on Instagram, is dropping their studio album RINGO on Wednesday.
- blink-182 - ONE MORE TIME... - October 20
Rock band blink-182 will release their ninth studio album ONE MORE TIME... on Friday.
The collection of songs is a story of maturity and musical growth mixing pop-punk tracks with "the cheeky immaturity for which blink-182 is known," according to Riff Magazine.
- Cher - Christmas - October 20
Cher is bringing the Christmas vibes early this year!
Burlesque star and renowned singer Cher is gearing up to release her 27th studio album Christmas on Friday.
- Maddie Zahm - Now That I've Been Honest - October 20
Viral TikTok singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm is dropping her debut album Now That I've Been Honest on Friday.
Zahm garnered quick internet fame when her single anthem Fat Funny Friend took the internet by storm.
- Mark Forster - Supervision - October 20
German singer and songwriter Mark Forster is releasing a 15-track album titled Supervision on Friday.
- Summer Walker - Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) - October 20
American R&B singer Summer Walker will drop an extended version of her 2018 track Girls Need Love, titled, Girls Need Love (Girls Mix).
The album will feature three remixes of the track featuring rapper Victoria Monét as well as Tyla and Tink, per Billboard.
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds - October 20
One of the greatest rock bands of all time, The Rolling Stones, is dropping their 24th album entitled Hackney Diamonds on Friday.
It is set to be the Stones' first album of original music in over 18 years, according to MOJO.
Singles by Caroline Polachek, Anitta, James Marriot, Kali Uchis, Marshmello, P!nk & Sting, Neoni, and The Kid LAROI ft. Central Cee & Jung Kook
Along with the highly-anticipated albums coming out this week, there's a ton of singles you also need to know about.
First up, singer and songwriter Caroline Polachek released her newest single Dang, on Tuesday. The artist recently appeared on Tiny Desk and is set to perform the song live for the first time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Following Polachek's release on Tuesday, Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta is set to drop her newest single Mil Veces on Thursday. Her forthcoming album, Funk Generation, is set for release in 2024.
Next, YouTuber and artist James Marriot will release the last single on his debut album Bitter Tongues titled Don't Blame Me and Columbian-American singer Kali Uchis will drop her newest single Te Mata on Friday.
Also on Friday, Marshmello teamed up with P!nk and Sting to release their new dance-pop single, Dreaming. Electronic duo Neoni will also be dropping Villain.
Lastly, global stars The Kid LAROI ft. Central Cee and Jung Kook are set to drop Too Much on Friday, per Billboard.
Happy listening!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS / MediaPunch / UPI Photo (TAG24 Edit)