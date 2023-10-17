Music Release Radar: Hottest Albums and Singles dropping October 16 - 22

There's a ton of new music coming this week from high-profile artists like blink-182, Summer Walker, Marshmello, The Kid LAROI, and more! Who's excited?

Here's a list of all of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

Are you ready for the highlights?

Some of the upcoming singles are from esteemed musicians including Caroline Polachek, Anitta, James Marriot, Kali Uchis, Marshmello, P!nk, Sting, Neoni, and The Kid LAROI ft. Central Cee and Jung Kook.

With a ton of new albums from big-name artists like Gucci Mane, ITZY, blink-182, Cher, Maddie Zahm, Mark Forster, Summer Walker, and The Rolling Stones, there's a little something for everyone regardless of genre preference!

Halloween is quickly approaching and the magical festivities just keep on coming!

Summer Walker (l.) is dropping a new album called Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) and Gucci Mane is dropping Breath Of Fresh Air. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@laflare1017 & @summerwalker

Gucci Mane - Breath of Fresh Air - October 17

Rapper Gucci Mane dropped his sixteenth studio album Breath of Fresh Air on Tuesday, per Rap-Up.

Consisting of 24 tracks with features from Young Dolph, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Key Glock, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, and several more high-profile artists, the album is gearing to take the rap world by storm.

ITZY - RINGO - October 18

South Korean girl group ITZY, which boasts over 19 million followers on Instagram, is dropping their studio album RINGO on Wednesday.

blink-182 - ONE MORE TIME... - October 20

Rock band blink-182 will release their ninth studio album ONE MORE TIME... on Friday.

The collection of songs is a story of maturity and musical growth mixing pop-punk tracks with "the cheeky immaturity for which blink-182 is known," according to Riff Magazine.



Cher - Christmas - October 20

Cher is bringing the Christmas vibes early this year!

Burlesque star and renowned singer Cher is gearing up to release her 27th studio album Christmas on Friday.

Maddie Zahm - Now That I've Been Honest - October 20

Viral TikTok singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm is dropping her debut album Now That I've Been Honest on Friday.

Zahm garnered quick internet fame when her single anthem Fat Funny Friend took the internet by storm.

Mark Forster - Supervision - October 20

German singer and songwriter Mark Forster is releasing a 15-track album titled Supervision on Friday.

Summer Walker - Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) - October 20

American R&B singer Summer Walker will drop an extended version of her 2018 track Girls Need Love, titled, Girls Need Love (Girls Mix).

The album will feature three remixes of the track featuring rapper Victoria Monét as well as Tyla and Tink, per Billboard.

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds - October 20

One of the greatest rock bands of all time, The Rolling Stones, is dropping their 24th album entitled Hackney Diamonds on Friday.

It is set to be the Stones' first album of original music in over 18 years, according to MOJO.