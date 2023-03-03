NCAA March Madness Music Festival 2023: Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Tim McGraw, and more to headline

Houston, Texas - College basketball fans in Houston will be watching more than just basketball come March Madness !

Grammy Award winners like Lil Nas X (r.) will headline the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston. © Collage: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP / MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament is set to host a major music festival slated with a Grammy Award-wining lineup that includes Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town!



The free three-day event sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One, and AT&T is set to take place at Discovery Green Park in Houston this year from March 31-April 2.

The fest will begin with a performance on Saturday from Grammy Award-nominated artist and producer Maggie Rogers.

Rogers will kick off the action on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage. Lil Nas X will close out the day's festivities.

On Sunday, April 2, country duo Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will co-headline the Capital One JamFest after the Grammy winners Little Big Town open the show on the music festival's final day.

Performers for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31 will be announced at a later date.

Fans can scoop up free tickets on the official NCAA website. Ticket registration for Saturday's show has already begun, with Sunday's show registration beginning to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM EST.