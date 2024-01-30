Nicki Minaj hits back at Megan Thee Stallion with Big Foot diss track, but fans aren't impressed

Santa Monica, California - The drama surrounding Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion got its latest chapter on Monday as the Barbie World rapper hit back with a new diss track called Big Foot – but even her fans are less than impressed.

Nicki Minaj's Big Foot isn't wowing anyone not even her dedicated fans. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj dug deep into her gossip trove for Big Foot.

In the bouncy track that ends with an almost one-minute spoken-word rant, she doesn't shy back from responding to the growing feud between the two artists.

On the raw track, Nicki claims Meg lied about the Tory Lanez shooting incident, references her late mother, accuses her of sleeping with her best friend's partner, as well as of using ghostwriters.

Big Foot, which was released alongside an a cappella version on Monday, was met with lukewarm reviews at best.



Social media users described it as "voice memos strung together" and a compilation of her Instagram Live rants that followed the release of Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss.

"It sounds INSANE! Like somebody making a voice memo about their arch nemesis and somebody leaked it," one YouTube user wrote in the comments.