Nicki Minaj teases "exciting news" and reveals next album's name!
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that her next musical project, Pink Friday 2, will be out later this year.
But that's not all the Super Bass artist spilled!
On Friday, Minaj hinted at some "exciting news" that said would be revealed at a later date after confirming next album will drop in November.
"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, i'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," she wrote in the lengthy Twitter post.
The 40-year-old confirmed the title for the LP, which will be a follow-up to the 2010 debut album, and added, "I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me."
The Barbz react to Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 news!
As for her other "exciting" news, the Anaconda rapper didn't clarify, which leaves a lot of room for suspicion. Perhaps Minaj is expecting another little one?
The hip-hop mogul also announced that her tour will begin "around the first quarter of 2024," so only time will tell what else she has in store!
Meanwhile, her loyal fans, aka the Barbz, haven't stopped using their Twitter fingers following the Beam Me Up Scotty artist's post.
One fan wrote, "I apologize in advance for the person i will become when Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj comes out." No judgements over here!
