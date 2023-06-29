Nicki Minaj teases "exciting news" and reveals next album's name!

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that her next musical project, Pink Friday 2, will be out later this year.

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that Pink Friday 2, a follow-up to her 2010 debut album, is coming this year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/nickiminaj

But that's not all the Super Bass artist spilled!

On Friday, Minaj hinted at some "exciting news" that said would be revealed at a later date after confirming next album will drop in November.

"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, i'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," she wrote in the lengthy Twitter post.

The 40-year-old confirmed the title for the LP, which will be a follow-up to the 2010 debut album, and added, "I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me."