Rolling Stone cofounder axed from Rock hall of fame board over sexist and racist comments

New York, New York - The cofounder of Rolling Stone magazine, Jann Wenner, has been ousted from his seat on the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation for comments blasted as racist and sexist, US media reported Saturday.

Wenner's removal from the board of the music foundation came only a day after his remarks were published in The New York Times, generating wide criticism.



"Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation," a short statement from the foundation said, according to industry sheet Variety.

The 77-year-old Wenner cofounded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967, and in subsequent decades he celebrated a multitude of rock legends in its pages in lengthy interviews.

Wenner also set up the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which selects artists to be honored, and served as its chairman until 2020.

In the Times report published Friday, Wenner was asked why he didn't feature any interviews with people of color or female musicians in his new book, The Masters, now in print.

Wenner said the seven subjects in the book "were the kind of philosophers of rock" who had deep things to say about the spirit of their generation.

"These are the ones that could really articulate it," Wenner said.