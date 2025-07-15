Bachelor in Paradise: Shocking new arrivals stir up chaos in episode 2

Los Angeles, California - Welcome back to the new and not-so-improved Bachelor in Paradise , where connections are quickly crumbling under the weight of some shocking new arrivals.

Parisa (l.) and Alli Jo shook things up with their arrival in Monday's episode. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Monday's episode – once again inexplicably three hours long – kicked off with the fallout of last week's rose ceremony, where Zoe handed out her rose to Brian.

But after Brian's shady comment about just being glad he got any rose, he began ignoring Zoe at breakfast, and his off-kilter vibes continued throughout the day.

As Zoe began to stress over his behavior, in came two new arrivals who, like her, competed on Grant's season: Alli Jo and Parisa.

These two are not exactly Zoe's biggest fans, and when Parisa strikes up a connection with Brian, it's safe to say things are about to get a little messy.

Adding in some new drama was this week's chemistry test, which saw the contestants swipe right or left on each other on an app, with the matching couples getting to share a kiss in private.

Brian did pick Zoe for a kiss, but he also shared a steamy smooch with Parisa. However, Zoe wasn't gonna lock herself down, as she also nabbed a kiss with Paradise's hottest commodity, Dale.

The test also highlighted the connections who are all but closed-off, having only picked each other: Spencer and Jess, and Lexi and Justin.

Unfortunately for Justin, his recent split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Susie is giving Lexi pause, and she's decided to put a pin in their connection for now.

And who made a dramatic arrival right after that? Susie, of course!