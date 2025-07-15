Bachelor in Paradise: Shocking new arrivals stir up chaos in episode 2
Los Angeles, California - Welcome back to the new and not-so-improved Bachelor in Paradise, where connections are quickly crumbling under the weight of some shocking new arrivals.
Monday's episode – once again inexplicably three hours long – kicked off with the fallout of last week's rose ceremony, where Zoe handed out her rose to Brian.
But after Brian's shady comment about just being glad he got any rose, he began ignoring Zoe at breakfast, and his off-kilter vibes continued throughout the day.
As Zoe began to stress over his behavior, in came two new arrivals who, like her, competed on Grant's season: Alli Jo and Parisa.
These two are not exactly Zoe's biggest fans, and when Parisa strikes up a connection with Brian, it's safe to say things are about to get a little messy.
Adding in some new drama was this week's chemistry test, which saw the contestants swipe right or left on each other on an app, with the matching couples getting to share a kiss in private.
Brian did pick Zoe for a kiss, but he also shared a steamy smooch with Parisa. However, Zoe wasn't gonna lock herself down, as she also nabbed a kiss with Paradise's hottest commodity, Dale.
The test also highlighted the connections who are all but closed-off, having only picked each other: Spencer and Jess, and Lexi and Justin.
Unfortunately for Justin, his recent split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Susie is giving Lexi pause, and she's decided to put a pin in their connection for now.
And who made a dramatic arrival right after that? Susie, of course!
Susie's arrival dials up the drama
Jeremy sparked up a connection with Susie, potentially giving her a route to a rose.
Meanwhile, Brian kept giving Zoe the cold shoulder as he got cozy with Parisa. She tried to push in for a connection with Dale, but he's pretty locked in on Kat.
Justin and Susie then caught up, sharing an emotional conversation laying out where they're at right now.
The two ultimately concluded that they're ready to move on despite their complicated past, and Susie gave Lexi the green light to pursue Justin if she's interested.
Susie and another new arrival, Jill (also from Clayton's season), were later given date cards, which they gave to Jeremy and Jonathon, respectively.
Jeremy approached Bailey for her thoughts on going out with Susie, and while she still wants to focus on her connection with him, she was okay with him exploring it.
As for Jill, Jonathon was on board but immediately labeled it as a "friendship" vibe.
Justin and Susie shared one last heart-to-heart before the rose ceremony, and Justin admitted that he would feel guilty if Susie got sent home without getting the chance to find her own connection.
Who went home on episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise?
The men held the power this week, and first up was Spencer, who unsurprisingly chose Jess.
Dale then chose Kat, after which Jeremy handed his rose to Bailey.
Brian officially abandoned Zoe and chose Parisa, and Jonathon decided to stick by Alexe.
Alas, it was time for Justin to make his choice, and he threw everyone for a loop by choosing Susie (To quote Taylor Swift would say, "horrified looks from everyone in the room...").
Echoing her own time on The Bachelor, Susie pushed away Justin's offer and declined to accept the rose.
And so, Justin's self-sacrifice attempt failed, but will he be able to save Lexi? We'll have to find out next time, because he decided to take a walk before re-handing out his rose – and it doesn't exactly seem like Lexi is willing to pick things back up after that.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait very long as episode 3 premieres on Tuesday, July 15, at 8 PM ET on ABC – and don't forget, the Goldens will finally be hitting the beach!
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter