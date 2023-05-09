Sum 41 announce end of their journey in heartfelt message to fans

Los Angeles, California - Canadian punk rock veterans Sum 41 broke fans' hearts with an announcement that they'll be disbanding after 27 years of music making.

Sum 41 is best known for hit songs like In Too Deep and Fatlip.

In their announcement, they said they are "forever grateful" to their fans and were excited for each of their individual futures.



The band formed in Ontario, Canada, in 1996, and have released seven albums with various line-ups.

The statement confirmed that their eighth album, Heaven and Hell, would be their last.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band wrote.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The group "will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year" and will also go on a "final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate" the release of their final album.