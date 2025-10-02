The Favors bring The Dream to New York with enchanting show in Central Park

New York, New York - The Favors brought their dream to the Big Apple on Wednesday night for a concert under the stars in Central Park, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to watch the band's joyous, second-ever live performance!

TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene for The Favors' dreamy show at Central Park – the band's second-ever performance! © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The Favors, a new band led by solo successes Finneas and Ashe along with Marinelli and Ricky Gourmet, celebrated their debut album The Dream with a show at New York's Central Park SummerStage on Wednesday.

Opening with their lead single The Little Mess You Made, the group's stage presence was electric, with Ashe quickly remarking how much calmer they felt taking on their second concert.

With some distance between The Dream's release and the concert date, fans had enough time to learn the lyrics to all of The Favors' songs – and it showed.

Though both Finneas and Ashe hail from the West Coast, they remarked that it still felt like a hometown show, revealing they'd bonded over their "ghost stories" from jaunts in the Big Apple.

And sure enough, songs like The Hudson and Times Square Jesus took on an extra air of poignance in New York's iconic park.

Each song from The Dream was played, but the stars also dug into their solo catalogues, putting a fresh spin on Ashe's hits like Another Man's Jeans and Moral of the Story, while Finneas – a 10-time Grammy winner for his work with younger sister Billie Eilish – treated fans to songs from his solo records like Cleats and For Cryin' Out Loud.

The Favors then brought it all back to where it began, performing Finneas and Ashe's 2021 collaboration Till Forever Falls Apart as the crowd belted along.