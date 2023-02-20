Rewrite of Roald Dahl classic children's books sparks outrage

The publishers of British author Roald Dahl's classic children's books are under fire over a series of rewrites meant to adapt the works for a modern audience.

London, UK - The publishers of British author Roald Dahl's classic children's books are under fire after announcing a series of rewrites meant to adapt the works for a modern audience.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and other classic Roald Dahl books are reportedly being updated. © IMAGO / Pixsell Salman Rushdie claimed that edits to Dahl's books are "absurd censorship" while others said the publishers should be ashamed.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books confirmed they had carried out a review of Dahl's classics to ensure they can be enjoyed by all children. This meant the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive, such as references to weight, mental health, violence, gender, and race. Reacting to the Daily Telegraph's report on the edits, Booker Prize winner Rushdie wrote on Twitter: "Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship." "Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed."

The rewrites of Dahl's children's books have been met with backlash. © REUTERS Some of the edits reportedly include removing the word "fat" from every book. Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is instead described as "enormous." Among those criticizing the changes to Dahl's children's classics was Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of PEN America, a community of over 7,000 writers advocating for freedom of expression. Nossel tweeted that she was "alarmed" by the reported changes, warning that the power to rewrite books could soon be abused. She added: "Amidst fierce battles against book bans and strictures on what can be taught and read, selective editing to make works of literature conform to particular sensibilities could represent a dangerous new weapon." "Those who might cheer specific edits to Dahl's work should consider how the power to rewrite books might be used in the hands of those who do not share their values and sensibilities."

Roald Dahl's controversial legacy

Roald Dahl remains a controversial figure due to antisemitic comments made throughout his life. © IMAGO / Ronald Grant The Roald Dahl Story Company claim their review process has been ongoing since 2020 and that any edits were "small and carefully considered."

They worked in collaboration with Puffin and Inclusive Minds, a collective for people working towards inclusion and accessibility in children's literature. A spokesperson for the Roald Dahl Story Company said: "We want to ensure that Roald Dahl's wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today. "When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it's not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book's cover and page layout. "Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text." Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 and remains a controversial figure due to antisemitic comments made throughout his life.