Royal chef reveals Princess Diana's unexpected tradition with William and Harry

London, UK - The late Princess Diana did everything she could to ensure that her sons William and Harry could lead as normal a life as possible, despite their royal status.

The late Princess Diana (l.) did everything she could to ensure that her sons William (r.) and Harry could lead as normal a life as possible, despite their royal status. © Johnny EGGITT / AFP

As People reports, regular trips to McDonald's were part of the family's daily routine – and it was less about the food and more about the little toys in the Happy Meal, explained former royal chef Darren McGrady in an interview with Heart Bingo.

He said at the time that he could make better burgers than McDonald's, but Diana replied: "'I know that, Darren, but they want the toys in the Happy Meal."

It was important for her to give her sons small, everyday pleasures despite their strict lives.

But Diana didn't just take her sons to McDonald's. They also enjoyed going to Sticky Fingers, the restaurant owned by former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Harry, in particular, loved the barbecue ribs there, according to McGrady.