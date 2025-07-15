Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take steps towards reunion with King Charles

London, UK - Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel pressure to reconcile their relationship with King Charles?

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle are reportedly working to reconcile with King Charles (l.) as the 76-year-old continues to battle cancer. © Collage: John Phillips / POOL / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Page Six, staff working for the Sussexes recently met with employees of the king for a "secret peace summit."

Amid the 76-year-old monarch's battle with cancer, Harry and Meghan are reportedly afraid they might not have much time left with him.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told the outlet that the 40-year-old would be "riddled with guilt" if he did not see his father in person again.

"The ball is in Harry's court. He is the one who has to apologize and beg for forgiveness, and not the other way around," Vickers said.

In May, the Duke of Sussex said that Charles was no longer speaking to him, adding, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

A source revealed that the monarch may be extending an olive branch, though, in the hopes of spending time with his grandchildren – six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Royal insiders speculate that Charles could invite the family to his Balmoral estate, where he stays every August.

"It's his house he can do whatever he likes," Vickers explained. "But there's quite a lot of ground to be made up."