Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday – and faces a big change!

London, UK - July 22 is a special day for the British royals , as Prince George – who will one day become king – celebrates his birthday! On Tuesday, the second in line to the throne turned 12, and he was honored with some sweet posts on Instagram that showed off his striking resemblance to his dad.

As Prince George celebrated his 12th birthday, he was honored with some sweet posts on Instagram that showed off his striking resemblance to his dad. © Collage: Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

Ever since George was a baby, his parents – Prince William and Princess Catherine – have shared a new photo of him to commemorate his birthday.

In this year's portrait, the newly 12-year-old smiled as he leaned over a fence in a lush yard.

"Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!" his parents' Instagram caption read.

Supporters of the family flooded the comments with well-wishes, and many pointed out just how much George resembles William back in his youth!

The family shared another post to celebrate the big day, featuring a video of the birthday boy and his younger siblings, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte and seven-year-old Prince Louis.

George still has one year left until he becomes a proper teenager – a time that will welcome more royal duties and a change of school.

Nevertheless, his 12th birthday is a significant one, as George can no longer travel with his father.